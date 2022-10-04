1 hour ago

Firebrand President of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Gruzah has called on the Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo to resign since he is always traveling abroad and unavailable.

Mark Addo also doubles as the chairman of the Black Stars management committee where Alhaji Gruzah is also a member of the committee.

According to Gruzah, Mark Addo is always traveling and barely stays in Ghana to organize a meeting as the Black Stars management committee chairman and so should resign from his post.

"If Mark Addo does not have time for the GFA he should resign. He is always abroad and doesn't have time for the job. Mark Addo is always traveling, doesn’t have time to call for meetings,” he told Happy FM.

“We don’t even meet. I will commend Mr. Kwasi Agyeman, he always listens but Mark Addo is always not in Ghana. If he doesn’t have time he should just resign.”

The management committee is the body that coordinates the preparation and activities of the team and reports to the GFA when necessary and make sure that all logistics and other are put in place.

Ghana recently played two international friendly matches against Brazil where they lost 3-0 before beating minnows Nicaragua 1-0.

The Black Stars will face Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal in the group stages of the World Cup.