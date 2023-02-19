2 hours ago

Football Association Presidents, General Secretaries and other individuals have been paying tribute to Christian Atsu following his passing on Saturday.

They include the Portugal Football Association, the Turkish Football Federation, the Sierra Leone Football Association, and South Africa Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordan among others.

Atsu, who won the Best Player at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Equatorial Guinea, has sent Ghanaians, millions across the globe and his fans into a state of misery following the recovery of his dead body on Saturday.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the World Football governing body FIFA have all expressed their deepest condolences to the family of Christian Atsu and the Ghana Football Association.

Atsu's former clubs, FC Porto, Chelsea FC, Everton FC, AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United have all paid tribute to the former Ghana star.

Read on for the tributes:

Portugal Football Association - Fernando Gomes – President

‘’In my own name and on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Portuguese Football Federation, I herewith express our deepest condolences on the tragic and early death of the football player, Christian Atsu. To the grieving family I leave all my support and sympathy’’ the letter read.

Turkish Football Federation - Kadir KARDAŞ – General Secretary

‘’I am writing to express my deepest condolences on behalf of myself and the entire Turkish football community for the tragic loss of Mr. Christian Atsu, caused by the recent earthquake that happened in the south-eastern part of our country. It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of such a young and talented player, who was taken from us far too soon. His untimely passing is a great loss not only to his team, but to the entire Turkish football family and of course, his country. We cannot begin to imagine the pain and grief that you must be feeling at this time. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you, Mr. Christian Atsu’s family, and all those affected by this tragedy. Please rest assured that his legacy will live on through the love and joy he brought to the beautiful game both in our country and also in yours. Currently, we are assisting Ghana Embassy in Türkiye in order to facilitate him and his family’s transfer to your country. We stand with you in solidarity, and we are always here to offer our support in any way that we can’’ the letter said.

WAFU B Executive Director Boureima Balima

‘’WAFU B is awfully sorry and really concerned about the death of Christian Atsu who passed away in Turkish earthquake. On behalf of WAFU B Members and on my own behalf, do receive 0our deepest compassion in this painful circumstance. May His Soul Rest in Peace!’’ the letter stated.

Meanwhile President of the South African Football Association Danny Jordan and Gelson Fernandez, FIFA Director, Member Associations for Africa have spoken to President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on phone to express their deepest condolences.

‘’We are deeply saddened by the death of Ghanaian player Christian Atsu following the devastating earthquake in Turkey. Our thoughts are with his family and the Ghana Football Association in this time of profound grief. May his Soul and the souls of all the lives lost Rest In Peace’’ the Sierra Leone Football Association tweeted on Saturday.

The body of Christian Atsu will arrive in Accra Sunday evening according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.