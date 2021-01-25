2 hours ago

Heaps of refuse continue to mount up on sections of road shoulders in many areas of the country, especially in Accra and Kumasi, a situation that has become a source of worry to many.

This is in spite of the number of warnings and arrests made by city authorities over the years.

Tricycle riders who collect and pack the refuse for dumping at designated refuse dumps have been flagged as the culprits of this indiscriminate act of not reaching their destination but choose to dump on road shoulders.

To help curb the menace for instance, city authorities in both Accra and Kumasi in collaboration with the police in the last two years have been arresting tricycle riders for dumping refuse along the road, especially on the Accra-Tema motorway, but that has not deterred others who continue to dump on road shoulders.

Caught in the act

In the Garden City of Kumasi on Monday afternoon [January 25, 2021], a resident by name Huny, caught a tricycle rider and his assistant dumping refuse at Danyame, in the curve near the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) offices on the road to the State Experimental Primary School.

Huny has his house close to where the culprits, Gideon Awumbogo and Enoch Ayina were arrested on Monday [January 15, 2021] afternoon.

Huny told Graphic Online that the practice has been ongoing for sometime now and he has had to pay money to the waste management department of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for them to collect the refuse and clean up the area anytime it happens.

Thankfully, he chanced on the two culprits on Monday afternoon, filmed and confronted them before he alerted police officers who were on duty at the nearby Regional Coordinating Council security post for them to order them to collect the refuse.

Residential area

The area the incident happened is a plush residential area in Kumasi, close to a residential accommodation for high court judges and close to the Kumasi Royal Golf Course.

There is a sharp curve whilst moving from the RCC main gate towards the State Experimental School area and that is where Enoch Ayina and Gideon Aumbogo chose to dump their refuse.

Aside from the dumping, Huny also told Graphic Online about littering in the area by other motorists who ply the stretch of the road.

Protect your community by reporting illegal dumping and littering

Littering and illegal dumping are against the law.

Illegal dumping is always intentional and done for many reasons, convenience, ignorance, habit, profit, or to hide other illegal activities.

It is costly and time-consuming to clean up.

It poses significant threats to the environment and to the health and safety of humans, animals, and communities.

Therefore, all must play a role in curbing these problems.

One way you can help is that, when you see someone littering or dumping items where they shouldn’t, report the incident to the proper authorities.

The pictures below show the culprits clearing the refuse