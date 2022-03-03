3 hours ago

The chaos at Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold is not ending anytime soon as the club have sacked coach Henry Haeusler Gerhardt barely six weeks after his appointment.

He was shown the exit by the miners after the club were handed a heavy 4-1 defeat by Techiman Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League match day 18 clash.

The German trainer was in charge of just three games for the miners after signing a two year deal with the team but results was not impressive at all as he recorded wo defeats and a draw failing to win any match.

Ashgold have been very inconsistent in the season and the German is their second substantive coach this season as they started the campaign with coach Ernest Thompson Quartey.

AshantiGold will play as guests to Karela for their match-day 19 fixture at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Stadium, they are currently 12th on the league log with 22 points.