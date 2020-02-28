2 hours ago

A trotro driver on Friday morning run over a policeman at Trinity Avenue near Mempeasem in Accra to avoid arrest over an alleged traffic offence.

The incident happened around 10am Friday.

According to an eyewitness the driver and the conductor (mate) have since abandoned the vehicle, a mini bus and fled.

Two policemen in their attempt to arrest the driver chased him with a police pick up vehicle and stopped him on the Trinity Avenue near the entrance of the Trinity Theological Seminary.

According to the eyewitness, the policemen got out of their pickup vehicle and one policeman went in front of the vehicle whist the other went behind.

The trotro driver reportedly reversed the vehicle and run over the one who was behind and dragged him on the road for some metres.

Some car sales persons around the area who witnessed the incident chased the trotro driver until he parked the vehicle near a bush and took to his heels together with his conductor (mate).

The injures policeman has since been taken to the hospital for medical care.

More to follow...