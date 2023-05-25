1 hour ago

Aduana FC dropped to the second spot in the log after a 3-0 loss to Accra Lions on Saturday having stayed at the top of the table for 185 days (6.082 months). The two-time champions will play host to Dreams FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park – this time playing catch-up to Medeama SC for the first time this season.

Dreams FC lost 1-0 to Aduana FC in the first round encounter at the Theatre of Dreams and go into the game as the underdogs having been a pale shadow of themselves in recent matches.

Aduana FC have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five matches and sit in second place with 52 points – 2 points behind leaders Medeama SC.

Dreams FC have won three of their last five matches, lost 1 and drawn 1 – and sit in 10th place with 41 points. The Still Believe lads scored two first half goals to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-0 at the theatre of Dreams on Sunday to brighten their chances of survival.

Kwame Adom Frimpong, Sam Adams, Godfred Poku Wakii, Bright Enchil, Stephen Anokye Badu and Alex Boakye are all available for Aduana FC as Ali Huzaif, Sylvester Simba, Ofori McCarthy, Ebenezer Adade, Ishmael Dede and Gael Aholou push to start for Dreams FC.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Tamale - Tamale City will face off with FC Samartex at the Aliu Mahama stadium. Tamale City lost their last game 2-0 to Bibiani Gold Stars and are desperate to bounce back to winning ways in the presence of their fans. The Citizens have managed 2 wins, 2 draws and one defeat in their last five matches as they sit in 15th place with 39 points.

FC Samartex 2-0 win over King Faisal on Sunday extended their winning run to three in their last five matches. FC Samartex are 7th in the League table with 45 points and will rely on Evans Osei Wusu, Emmanuel Keyekeh, James Sowornu, Seidu Yussif Dauda and Isaac Afful for this match.