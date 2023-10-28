1 hour ago

Felix Agen-Davies, the executive producer of the late Terry Bonchaka, has made troubling accusations against blogger and publicist Reagan Mends, alleging that Mends approached Madam Charlotte Adjetey, Terry Bonchaka's mother, with a request that she provide certain documents to secure a loan for producing unreleased works by the late artiste.

These accusations have taken a significant twist as Madam Charlotte Adjetey herself confirmed the veracity of the claim during a phone call with Hitz FM.

Agen-Davies explained that Mends had approached Madam Charlotte Adjetey shortly after Terry Bonchaka's passing, asking for her house documents to secure a loan for the production of Terry's works. In Agen-Davies's words, "This gentleman, Reagan, actually went to Terry's mom and asked this poor woman to produce her house indenture with which to go borrow money to produce Terry's works."

He also emphasized that this act displayed a level of disrespect toward Madam Charlotte Adjetey and is one of the key reasons for his involvement in this controversy.

Agen-Davies further clarified that Terry Bonchaka and Reagan Mends had only worked together as colleagues, and Mends had no authority over Terry's works. According to Agen-Davies, the rift between the two escalated, leading to the termination of their contract shortly before Terry Bonchaka's tragic car accident.

He noted, "The reason why he shouldn't be involved is that Terry had a manager, Ambrose Derry. Ambrose Derry, incidentally, has returned to Liberia. When he left the scene, that's when Regan showed up."

Agen-Davies continued to reveal, "Terry did not know anything about Reagan until he won the Hiplife competition in Ghana in 2001. A year later, Reagan introduced himself, saying, 'Do you remember me? I was your schoolmate.' Now, after the manager left, Reagan began to work with Terry, not as a manager, but more as a collaborator."

Madam Charlotte Adjetey confirmed the loan request when contacted by Hitz FM. She acknowledged, "It's true. It was Reagan; he said I should bring my house documents so that I can get a loan to promote Terry's works. When he said that, I did not comply because taking loans from the bank is not something I'm comfortable with."

Madam Charlotte Adjetey expressed uncertainty about her relationship with Mends, stating, "I don't know; he's been saying some things I do not understand. If he is a friend, he knows it; if he is not a friend, he knows it. So, I don't know."

Terry Bonchaka, a Hiplife star, tragically lost his life in a car accident after performing at the University of Ghana on the Legon-Accra Road. He was the 2001 winner of Ghana's Hiplife championship and a former student of Adisadel College.

As a touching tribute to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Terry Bonchaka's passing, Felix Agen-Davies, the newly appointed executive producer, and Madam Charlotte Adjetey have announced a heartwarming initiative. Agen-Davies revealed on Hitz FM that they are organizing a Terry Bonchaka look-alike contest scheduled for this December. This unique competition will identify seven talented individuals who not only dress like the late musician but also sing like him.

The grand prize for the winner is the extraordinary opportunity to record some of Terry Bonchaka's unreleased songs. This contest is intended to become an annual event, ensuring that the artist's legacy remains vibrant and alive.

