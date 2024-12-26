6 hours ago

A truck carrying a container veered off its lane at the Dzorwulu traffic light near the Allied Filling Station on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses told Adomonline.com, the driver claimed to have suffered a brake failure, leading to the incident.

The truck hit a streetlight, veering off in the opposite direction and eventually came to a stop after crashing into a fence at a nearby garage.

No deaths were reported, but at least three parked vehicles had their windows shattered among other damages.

Authorities had not arrived at the scene as of the time of reporting, leaving the area chaotic.