1 hour ago

Amazon’s Tariff Transparency Triggers Political Storm

A fierce political row has erupted between the Trump administration and tech giant Amazon, following the company’s controversial decision to display U.S. tariffs—imposed under former President Donald Trump—on customer invoices.

The move, which Amazon says aims to increase transparency, is being perceived by the White House as a direct political provocation. Tensions between former President Trump and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos have long simmered, but the latest development marks a dramatic escalation in their strained relationship.

Trump Administration Slams Amazon Over Tariff Disclosure

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt launched a blistering attack on Amazon during a media briefing, accusing the retail giant of “an open political act.”

Holding a photo of Jeff Bezos during the statement, Leavitt questioned Amazon’s motives and timing: “This is an open political act by Amazon. Why didn’t they implement this during the Biden administration, when inflation reached its highest level in four decades?”

She further suggested that the move was designed to undermine the administration’s economic agenda by shifting the blame for rising prices onto Trump’s trade policies.

Amazon Faces Accusations of Aligning with Foreign Competitors

Leavitt also accused Amazon of acting in coordination with international rivals, including Chinese e-commerce platform Temu, which has similarly begun itemising U.S. tariffs on customer receipts.She framed the move as unpatriotic, urging consumers to support American-made goods:

The White House's reaction highlights the political sensitivity surrounding U.S. trade policy and consumer pricing ahead of the upcoming elections.

Bezos and Trump: A Deteriorating Relationship

Amazon CEO Warns of Rising Costs Due to Tariffs

Although Jeff Bezos attended Donald Trump’s 2017 presidential inauguration, relations between the two men have steadily deteriorated—exacerbated by the editorial stance of The Washington Post, owned by Bezos. The newspaper has frequently published critical pieces on Trump’s policies and administration, deepening personal and political divides.Amazon CEO Andy Jassy responded to the controversy in an interview with CNBC, pointing out that the tariff hikes were beginning to influence manufacturing decisions and final product pricing.He noted:adding that consumers should be prepared for a noticeable increase in costs.

Supporting this claim, data from analytics firm SmartScout indicates that prices for nearly 1,000 products sold on Amazon have surged by an average of 30% since mid-April. Key categories impacted include electronics, phone accessories, and women's apparel.

A Trade War Meets a Tech Feud

With Amazon’s decision to spotlight tariffs now fuelling political flames, the already complex relationship between commerce, technology, and governance in the U.S. has grown more contentious.

Whether this public showdown will influence trade policy—or consumer habits—remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the clash between Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos continues to reshape the boundaries of corporate and political engagement in America.