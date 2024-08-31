3 hours ago

Renowned Ghanaian legal practitioner Tsatsu Tsikata has called on Ghanaians to elect leaders who will empower ordinary citizens to rebuild the nation.

Speaking at a leadership dialogue organized by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on August 28, 2024, Mr. Tsikata said Ghana is facing severe crises and needs leaders who will harness the power of the people.

He stressed that the country’s leaders must have faith in Ghanaians and tap into their strengths.

“We need leaders who have faith in the people, who will harness the power of the people and the God-given resources of our land to rebuild the nation,” Mr. Tsikata added.

The renowned lawyer further noted that Ghanaians are currently experiencing severe economic crisis and will no longer condone selfish leaders.

“The stakes now are too high. Ghana is in a state of severe crises, the people of Ghana whose future is at stake will not forgive those who seek power for their own personal aggrandisement,” Mr. Tsikata stated.

Meanwhile, the race for the 2024 general elections is heating up, with both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) successfully launching their respective manifestos recently.

The NPP manifesto titled “Selfless Leadership, Bold Solutions for Jobs and Business” highlights the party’s track record in government since 2017 and commitments to sustain the gains.

The promises of economic growth, jobs, tax reforms, digital economy, reduce the cost of living, expand infrastructure and improve health, education and social protection if re-elected.

It also promises to boost agriculture, industry and related sectors to achieve an average 6% GDP growth and create millions of new jobs.

On healthcare, the NPP says it will complete all 101 hospital projects under its Agenda 111 initiative.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s “Resetting Ghana: Jobs, Accountability, Prosperity” manifesto criticizes the current administration’s economic performance and promises to revamp key sectors and provide “a problem-solving leadership of integrity.”

It outlines plans to reset the economy, create sustainable jobs, implement tax reforms, reduce the cost of living and expand infrastructure, education and social protection.

The NDC also aims to complete all projects started but abandoned by the NPP.