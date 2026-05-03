TUC urges sustained dialogue to tackle economic challenges, unemployment

The Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, has called for sustained engagement between organised labour and government to address key national issues, including wages, pensions, and broader labour market challenges.

He said consistent dialogue would help shape economic policies that go beyond macroeconomic stability to deliver sustainable livelihoods for Ghanaians.

Mr. Ansah made the call while addressing workers and organised labour groups at the 2026 National May Day celebration held at Jackson Park in Koforidua. The event was themed: “Pivoting to Growth, Jobs and Sustainable Livelihoods Beyond Macroeconomic Stability.”

He expressed concern over rising unemployment among educated youth, describing it as a “ticking time bomb” that requires urgent policy interventions. According to him, addressing the issue will depend on boosting labour demand through a strategic shift from primary industries to the secondary and tertiary sectors.

“We must prioritise agro-processing and local manufacturing of basic goods we currently import. The high volume of imports flooding our markets means we are effectively exporting jobs,” he stated.

Mr. Ansah stressed that Ghana has the potential to generate sufficient employment if it increases domestic production to meet a significant portion of its consumption needs.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the TUC, Bernard Owusu, highlighted the importance of effectively managing critical sectors such as energy to sustain economic resilience. He urged government to ensure a stable and reliable power supply to support productivity.

“Fairness at the workplace must also remain a priority. A nation that respects its workers fosters productivity, stability, and peace,” he noted.

Meanwhile, members of the Union of Informal Workers Association who spoke to the Ghana News Agency pointed to gaps in the education system as a contributing factor to youth unemployment.

Isaac Koranteng, a member of the association, said there was a need to reform teaching methods, particularly in science and mathematics, to better connect theory with practical application in business and industry.

He explained that bridging this gap would equip graduates with the skills to apply their knowledge effectively and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The 2026 May Day parade saw participation from about 32 affiliate unions under the Trade Union Congress.