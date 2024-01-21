23 minutes ago

Tunisia secured their first point in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group E as they battled to a 1-1 draw against Mali in Korhogo.

The 2004 champions, aiming for redemption after a surprising 1-0 loss to Namibia in their opening match, faced an early setback when Lassine Sinayoko netted his second goal of the tournament in the 10th minute.

However, Tunisia responded swiftly, with Hamza Rafia equalizing just 10 minutes later.

Despite numerous opportunities for both teams in the second half, the score remained level.

Tunisia's Bechir Ben Said made a crucial save to deny a Doumbia drive, while Sinayoko missed two good chances for Mali.

The match ended with substitute Sayfallah Ltaief's strike blocked and a late free-kick from Tottenham's Yves Bissouma going wide.

Mali tops Group E with four points, having previously defeated South Africa 2-0, while Tunisia earns their first point in the tournament.