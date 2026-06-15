Tunisia sack coach Sabri Lamouchi after Sweden humiliation in World cup opener

Tunisia have dismissed head coach Sabri Lamouchi following their crushing 5-1 defeat by Sweden at the FIFA World Cup, according to reports from local broadcaster Jawhara FM and journalist Romain Molina.

The heavy loss proved to be the final blow for Lamouchi, whose side has struggled throughout the tournament. Tunisia’s preparations for the World Cup campaign has been marked by disappointing performances, with the Carthage Eagles managing just one win from five matches while scoring only one goal and conceding 11.

Former Tunisia boss Mondher Kebaier is expected to take immediate charge of the national team for the remainder of the tournament as officials attempt to salvage the country’s World Cup hopes.

Lamouchi leaves with a record of one victory, one draw and three defeats during the campaign, with growing criticism over the team’s lack of attacking threat and defensive vulnerabilities.

The 5-1 defeat to Sweden sparked widespread frustration among supporters, many of whom had hoped for a stronger showing on football’s biggest stage.

Tunisia now face a race against time to restore confidence and revive their campaign under Kebaier, who returns with the task of steadying a side struggling for form and belief.