27 minutes ago

Albania side Tirani Partizani on Friday play a friendly game with Trabzonspor at their training base in Antaly with the Ekuban brothers squaring up in that encounter.

Caleb Ekuban the senior of the two brothers plays for Trabzonspor while Joseph Ekuban the younger brother who is only 20 years plays for Tirani Partizani and also a striker just like his elder brother.

Joseph Ekuban is the younger brother of the Black Stars striker Caleb Ekuban and is on loan from Italian side Hellas Verona with an option to buy at the end of the loan spell.

His older brother Caleb Ekuban scored 17 goals for Partizani in the 2016–17 season, 2 years prior to Joseph joining the club.

The two brothers also took a photo together at the complex where the friendly match took place, while Caleb Ekuban also met with the leaders and teammates of his former side Partizani.