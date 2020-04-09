45 minutes ago

Turkish Super Ligue club, Besiksta have decided against making Kevin Prince Boateng’s loan stay permanent.

The former Ghana international joined the Black and White side on a season loan from Serie A club, Fiorentina.

The 33-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan star started on a brighter note for Besiktas until the Coronavirus pandemic forced a hold on all football activities .

Besiktas management have however not been impressed with Boateng’s few month’s stay at the club and have decided against acquiring his services on a permanent basis.

Sources in Italy also indicate that Boateng who had stints at Schalke 04 and Tottenham Hotspur will return to Fiorentina at the end of his loan spell.

Boateng played for the Black Stars at the 2010 and the 2014 FIFA World Cups in South Africa and Brazil respectively.