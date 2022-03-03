1 hour ago

Turkish footballer Aykut Demir, captain of Turkish second division club Erzurumspor , refused to wear a "No to war" t-shirt in solidarity with Ukraine during their 0-1 loss to Ankaragucu.

He was the only player on his team not to wear the t-shirt, causing a stir among fans. After the match, however, Demir explained his reasoning and told Football Anatolia:

“Thousands of people die every day in the Middle East.

“Those who ignore the persecution there and don't speak out do these things when it comes to Europe.

“I feel sad too. I share the pain of the innocent. Those who ignore the persecution there do these things when it comes to Europe.

"I didn't like wearing the T-shirt because it was not made for these countries. I'm also sad that there are wars all over the world. I share the pain of the innocent people.

UEFA and FIFA have already shown their support for Ukraine by banning the Russian national team and their clubs from participating in international tournaments after their military invasion of Ukraine last week.