28 minutes ago

Turkey has been rocked after the confessions of Bursa Yildirim Spor player Cevher Toktas came to light. The 32-year-old footballer admitted to killing his own son on 23 April with the boy apparently suffering from coronavirus.

Toktas' son was taken to a hospital in Bursa being admitted with a high fever and symptoms relating to the Covid-19 virus. The player informed staff at the clinic that his son was having trouble breathing and a certificate confirming his death was issued hours later after medics failed to save the child's life.

Confession

Some days later, Toktas turned himself into the local police and confessed to killing his son by smothering him with a pillow insisting that the boy having coronavirus was not the motive and admitted that he simply never loved his son."I held a pillow to his head and held it with force for 15 minutes without stoppingMy son struggled for a while and when he stopped I removed the pillow. I then called the doctors so as they would not be suspicious", the player later confirmed to the local authorities.

The motive according to the 32-year-old was that he never loved the boy: "I never loved him, even when he was born, and I can't state why, I have no mental issues".

The central defender will reportedly be tried for murder and faces life in jail with Turkish authorities have ordered the body be exhumed for a post-mortem as the investigation is ongoing.

Toktas played for Hacettepe Spor in the Turkish Super Lig between 2007 and 2009, making a total of seven appearances in the Turkish top flight and most recently played for lower league Bursa Yildirim Spor.