Turkish researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking AI-powered app that analyzes voice patterns to detect lung cancer in its early stages, offering new hope for faster diagnosis.

Breakthrough in Early Lung Cancer Detection

Turkish scientists have achieved a major milestone in the fight against lung cancer with the development of a pioneering artificial intelligence (AI) application designed for early detection. The innovative app, created by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Haydar Ankishan from Ankara University’s Stem Cell Institute, analyzes a person's voice to identify signs of the disease long before traditional methods.

Lung cancer, often diagnosed only at advanced stages, has long challenged medical professionals seeking effective early screening tools. This new technology could transform outcomes for thousands of patients by catching the disease when it is most treatable.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Ankishan explained the scientific approach behind the innovation. "In our study, we considered sound structure, lung anatomical structure, and the circulatory system, and proposed that sound can provide information about lung cancer. We followed this idea," he said.

After a year and a half of intensive research, the team reported highly encouraging results. "We have found that lung cancer, especially in the early stages, can be diagnosed at an early stage with an accuracy rate of 90 percent," Dr. Ankishan added.

Voice Analysis as a Diagnostic Tool

The Turkish scientists' AI app for early detection of lung cancer works by detecting subtle changes in a person's voice—changes that are otherwise imperceptible to the human ear but may indicate underlying lung pathology.

Dr. Bülent Mustafa Yenigün, a professor at Ankara University School of Medicine and part of the research team, emphasized the life-saving potential of early diagnosis. "The most critical factor in the treatment of lung cancer is early detection," he stressed.

The study involved a group of 100 participants—50 diagnosed lung cancer patients and 50 healthy individuals. Each subject recorded a two-minute script under identical conditions, ensuring the reliability of the voice analysis.

"Our app detects changes in voice and issues a warning that there may be pathological lung cancer," Dr. Yenigün explained.

A New Horizon for Cancer Screening

This promising breakthrough by Turkish scientists in creating an app for early detection of lung cancer could lead to widespread, non-invasive screening tools in the future. By harnessing the power of AI and voice analysis, researchers hope to offer millions a better chance of early diagnosis and successful treatment.

As development continues, experts remain optimistic that this technology could be integrated into everyday health monitoring, offering a vital new weapon against one of the world's deadliest diseases.