1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah says the Turkish Super League is not easy as many perceive it to be.

The midfielder has played in the Portuguese league where he caught the attention of the world with his eye catching displays and has also played in the Spanish La Liga with Athletico Madrid.

The Kayserispor player says that the Super League is difficult compared to many leagues he has played in.

"I played in Portugal for many years. Portugal football in the tactical point of view is slightly different. Tactics has a football understanding that the more the foreground. Spanish league is a different league. Seems like an easy league when you look from the outside in Turkey league. Before I came to the Turkey Super league I thought it's easy. But I saw that it is difficult when it comes to Turkey. truly based on the incredible physics, I realized that it was the league that we have to struggle a lot physically. sounds very good and there are quality players too in Turkey. when we look at the results emerging every time, physical struggle, good condition and that the teams become more and more successful. Turkey League is really tough, "he said.