2 hours ago

There is a lot of interest in Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah in Turkey as a lot of high profile clubs are circling for the signature of the attacking midfielder.

A yet to be named newly promoted club in the Turkish League is willing and ready to splash out about 1 million euros to acquire the midfielder.

There is a lot of interest from Turkey in the Wisla Krakow midfielder but the most serious of all the clubs is the newly promoted side.

Captain of the Black Meteors joined Polish side Wisla Krakow from Spanish lower tier side Numancia after several loan spells.

At the Polis side he has been an integral part of the team where he has been turning heads with his performance.

The well traveled Yeboah scored five goals last season for Celta Vigo B and has previously played for FC Twente, Lille OSC and Real Oviedo.

He has represented Ghana at the U20 and U23 level