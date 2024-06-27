2 hours ago

The Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aircraft, equipped with the domestically produced PD-170 engine, has reached an altitude of 11 kilometers. Discover the details behind this remarkable achievement and its implications for Türkiye's defense capabilities.

The Bayraktar TB3, an unmanned combat aircraft developed by Turkish defense company Baykar, has achieved a significant milestone by reaching an altitude of 11 kilometers. This achievement underscores Türkiye’s advancements in aerospace technology, particularly with the use of a domestically produced engine.The Bayraktar TB3 has successfully ascended to an altitude of 11 kilometers, marking its highest altitude to date. This feat was accomplished during high-altitude system identification and performance tests, as reported by Anadolu. Baykar announced this milestone, highlighting the aircraft's enhanced capabilities and performance.Equipped with the PD-170 engine, developed by Tusaş Engine Industries (TEI), the Bayraktar TB3 exemplifies Türkiye’s commitment to self-reliance in defense technology. The PD-170 engine is a testament to the ingenuity and technical prowess of Turkish aerospace engineering.To date, the Bayraktar TB3 has logged an impressive 445 hours and 3 minutes of flight time during various tests. Notably, on December 20, 2023, the drone completed a 32-hour flight, covering a distance of 5,700 kilometers. These achievements demonstrate the endurance and reliability of the TB3 in extended operations.One of the standout features of the Bayraktar TB3 is its folding wings, which allow it to operate from short-runway ships, such as the TCG Anadolu, the amphibious assault ship of the Turkish Navy. This capability makes the TB3 the first armed UAV able to operate from such platforms, significantly enhancing its operational flexibility.Baykar plans to commence testing of the TB3 on the TCG Anadolu in 2024, as announced by Selcuk Bayraktar, the head of the company. This move is expected to further bolster the operational capabilities of the Turkish Navy, integrating advanced unmanned aerial systems into its arsenal.Turkish drones, including the Bayraktar TB3, have played pivotal roles in various global conflicts, providing critical support in reconnaissance and precision strike operations. Their deployment in regions such as Ukraine and Azerbaijan has demonstrated the strategic advantage of unmanned aerial systems in modern warfare.The Bayraktar TB3’s ascent to 11 kilometers marks a significant milestone in Türkiye’s aerospace achievements. With its domestically produced PD-170 engine and advanced design features, the TB3 exemplifies the country’s commitment to innovation and self-reliance in defense technology. As testing and deployment continue, the Bayraktar TB3 is poised to make a lasting impact on modern warfare, showcasing the effectiveness and strategic value of unmanned combat aircraft.