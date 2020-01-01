3 hours ago

Members of the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike action from Wednesday, 8 January 2020.

The move is to register their displeasure about the inability of the Government to comply with the ruling of the National Labour Commission (NLC) on 4 November 2019 in the matter between TUSAAG and the Ministry of Education to pay all allowances due Senior Members of the Technical Universities by 31 December 2019.

TUSAAG said the Government’s action of not complying with the ruling of the NLC has eroded the good faith and goodwill that the leadership exhibited during the discussions between them and the Government team when the former withdrew its services.

TUSAAG in a statement noted that the failure by the Government to implement the ruling of the NLC has left their members with no other option than to embark on an indefinite strike action.