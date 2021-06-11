4 hours ago

The Technical University Teachers Association (TUTAG) has declared an indefinite partial strike, effective Monday, June 14.

According to a statement signed by Dr Michael Akurugu Brigandi, government has paid deaf ears to issues concerning their conditions of service.

“TUTAG has on several occasions reminded government and the National Labour Commission on these issues but have never received an acknowledgment...For this reason, TUTAG is left with no option than to declare an indefinite partial strike with effect from Monday 14th June 2021,” the statement said.

