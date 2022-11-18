56 minutes ago

The leadership of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has declared an indefinite strike action over concerns about conditions of service.

TUTAG last week threatened to embark on industrial action if the government fails to honour the Codified Conditions of Service of members, which have been outstanding since 2016.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 18, TUTAG said issues raised in an earlier letter addressed to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and copied to the Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Chief Executive Officer of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission have since not received any attention from the aforementioned government agencies.

“TUTAG views the inaction by these agencies as an indication that the concerns expressed in our letter have not been treated with the seriousness they deserve.”

“In view of all these, and upon further deliberations by the National and Chapter Executives of TUTAG, we declare an indefinite strike action which takes immediate effect.”