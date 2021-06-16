9 minutes ago

The National Labour Commission, NLC, is set to meet with the leadership of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana, TUTAG, later today, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, over concerns raised by the latter, which have necessitated a nationwide strike action.

The Association is protesting the poor conditions of service, the non-payment of 2018/2019 Research arrears due to some members, the frustrations technical Universities encounter in getting accreditation for academic programmes, among other issues.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi News, the President of TUTAG, Dr. Michael Brigandi, said they are poised for the meeting which is slated for this afternoon.

“We are poised to meet the Labour Commission today at 2:00pm. For us as a Union, we feel that we have followed all the laid down procedures regarding the declaration of the strike, and we are open to whatever discussions will ensue at the commission today.”

The issues raised by the union

1. The Conditions of Service for TUTAG members expired in 2006. We have since been engaging government to get us a new Conditions of Service to no avail.

2. Though the government has agreed in writing that we are to enjoy the same conditions of service comparable to the traditional universities, that is yet to be implemented.

3. TUTAG members are currently made to use a Scheme of Service that is harsh, compared to those existing in analogous institutions, thus slowing down the academic progression of TUTAG members.

4. The 2018/2019 Research arrears due TUTAG members have since not been paid to deserving members despite numerous reminders to the government.

5. Tier-Two pension payment for TUTAG members going on retirement has since not commenced, despite repeated promises by the government.

6. Technical Universities face numerous frustrations in getting accreditation for their academic programmes; thus hindering the academic growth of technical universities.

The association has meanwhile already held similar meetings with representatives of the Education Ministry, finance and labour and employment.