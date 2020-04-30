44 minutes ago

A Spanish news anchor was caught out by eagle-eyed viewers when they spotted a semi-naked woman, believed not be his 'Big Brother' star girlfriend, walking behind him while he was live on air.

Alfonso Merlos, 41, was hosting on the Estado de Alarma channel live on YouTube from his home, but was oblivious to what was going on behind him until a national scandal broke out soon after.

Viewers were quick to note that the woman who passed behind did not look like his girlfriend, and discovered that she was in fact a fellow 27-year-old journalist, named Alexia Rivas.

The broadcast was not just scandalous due to the involvement of some famous Spanish TV personalities, but also because Rivas' presence suggested the pair had broken Spain's strict coronavirus social distancing measures to have their fling.