2 hours ago

Portia Gabor of TV3 is the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) 2021 Journalist of the Year.

Portia Gabor warded off competition from Kester Aburam Korankye of the Daily Graphic and Francisca Enchill, a freelancer.

The three of them picked up two awards each at the 26th GJA Awards on Saturday night.

Kester Aburam Korankye received the Best in Features for Print with the story "Attaining Efficient transport system, has the BRT collapsed" and Best in Road Safety with the story, "Indiscipline unabated, motorway without rules".

Francisca Enchill on her part picked up the Female Journalist of Year Award and Best in Investigative Journalism with the story "Pay or die: Agony of pregnant women in hospitals".

Portia Gabor picked up the Best in Television news reporting with the story "Beggar’s Paradise" and Best in Health reporting with the story "Wealth for health" and crowned it with the ultimate - Journalist of the Year.

