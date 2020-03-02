13 minutes ago

Winston Amoah formerly of Media General has moved to Multimedia Group Limited and is set to be the new host of Joy Super Morning Show, according to a report by MyNewsGh.com.

Sources confirmed that his last day with TV3/3FM was last Friday, February 28, 2020, and is expected to begin work with Multimedia today 2nd March, 2020.

Winston hosted 3FM morning show for over 2 years and also was the host of hot issues for one season.

Winston started work with Skyy Media Group in Accra as a Parliamentary Correspondent in September 2010. Six months later, he was promoted as the News Editor. In August 2012, Winston moved to Takoradi to be the host of the Jolly Breakfast Show on Skyy Power FM. His contribution to the growth of the company was enormous, and thus in 2013, he was made the General Manager in charge of Operations.

After five years at Skyy Media Group, Winston decided to join MG Radio, owned by TV3, where he is currently the host of 3FM 92.7’s morning show, Sunrise.

At 3FM 92.7, his interview with the Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Tetteh on the Gitmo saga became famous and was used by many radio stations in their news bulletins and on their websites.

Winston is a graduate of Cardiff University in Wales, where he earned a Master of Arts (MA) in International Journalism in 2008. Earlier, he attended the University of Cape Coast, where he graduated with Bachelor of Arts in English. He also attended Mawuli School in Ho.

As a young man, Winston had always wanted to be a journalist. He recounted how he told his colleagues while in JHS 1 that he wanted to be a journalist. Perhaps he was influenced by his father, a retired journalist respected in the media fraternity at his time.

Source: MyNewsGh.com