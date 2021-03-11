2 hours ago

The Twafohene Begoro Traditional Council, Nana Sakyi Amankwa Asante, has openly expressed his interest in becoming the next District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.

Addressing a news conference, the chief said when giving the nod, his reign will be devoid of tribal politics that has long delayed the progress of the area.

"There's a lot on the mind but most importantly there should be discipline in Fanteakwa North to end the tribal politics. If I get the nod I won't be on the grounds to be able to serve my people well," he said.

He sighted one Moro Yakubu, a former parliamentary aspirant, as having made certain tribal remarks the affected the NPP. According to Nana Sakyi Amankwa, the MP aspirant was disqualified over the said comments.

He attributed the NPP's chances of losing more votes in the 2020 election to tribalism since the area consists of different groups of people.

"I don't do tribal politics, I stand for everyone so when given the nod, I will be unifier to increase NPP votes in the next elections," he assured.

He indicated that there are a lot of loopholes with regards to revenue collection and pledged to deal with it. Nana also promised to instill discipline in public officers to get them to their duties.

He expressed readiness to lobby for the necessary development needed for the area when given the nob.

On employment, he expressed interest in farming and promised to resource the youth to get them involved in the sector.

Talking about his achievements, he said, he has, over the years supported the NPP in diverse ways including assisting Hon. Kwame Agyei, then MP for the area to snatch the seat from NDC's Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

He said he has also been supporting the NPP's campaign since the 2008 elections and also canvassing for votes from the Zongo Communities for the party.

Currently, the youth in the area are calling for the rejection of the incumbent DCE, on the claims that he is incompetent. The youth are also claiming his utterances contributed to the party's abysmal performance in the 2020 elections.

The group and some opinion leaders have since thrown their support for the Twafohene, tipping him as the one who can bring unity and development to the area.