1 hour ago

Board and Management of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company has debunked allegations levelled against the company by Minority in Parliament for inflating the cost of a twin tower the company is putting up.

The company in a press release sighted by Peacefmonline is urging the general public not to believe in the report by minority caucus.

The Minority in Parliament has accused the government of inflating the cost of the construction of a twin tower office complex for the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) from $39 million dollars to $78 million.

Below is the full Press statement from the company