Coronavirus has virtually taken away the joy,livelihood and even threatens our very existence as human race the world over.

Football like any economic,social and almost every activity has suffered a major jolt as a result of the lethal COVID-19 pandemic.

Most people have resorted to social media to keep away the boredom that has engulfed people with the coronavirus induced lock-down and self quarantines being adopted in these trying times.

Ghanaian football fans have been debating who among Bernard 'Dada Diouf' Don Bortey and Charles Taylor was better.

Interestingly these two sides played for Hearts of Oak with Charles Taylor a part of the famous 64 battalion squad that won the first ever Champions league trophy for the phobians while Bortey won four league titles and the Caf Confederations cup.

With Taylor, he marred his Hearts of Oak legacy by crossing the divide to play for sworn enemies Asante Kotoko at a time most people believed he was on the decline but for a transfer record on the local scene.

The two players in 2002 finished as the joint goal kings in the local league with 18 league goals in 30 matches.

The debate has been raging on twitter with football fans and pundits alike all sharing their thoughts on these two talented players who once graced our turfs and entertained millions.

SOME VIEWS BELOW:

