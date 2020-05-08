2 hours ago

Michael Essien was unplayable at the peak of his powers at Lyon through to Chelsea where he exploded to his brief spell with his 'daddy' Mourinho at Real Madrid.

Twitter users have ignited a comparison between the Bison and Athletico Madrid's Thomas Partey who have identical playing style with both players central midfielders.

Partey has been a one club man aside loan spells at clubs in La Liga during his formative years and only managed to be a mainstay in the Rojiblancos set up this season.

But from nowhere a comparison betwenn the two has erupted on twitter.

Even at the twilight of his career Europe ultimate retirement home of AC Milan got a feel of how a prime Essien was like.

For Ghana he performed admirably well each time he was called upon but his Ghana legacy was tainted by the incidents in 2006 where his club Chelsea told the national team he was injured but days later featured for the West London club in a Premier League game.

Most Ghanaians felt he sold the country out for his paymaster as he has a questionable loyalty but that aside he was a beast in midfelder and sustained a career training ACL injury while playing for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Libya.

On the other hand Thomas Partey has never shone in the Black Stars as he does for club side as his recent performance at the 2019 AFCON left a lot to be desired.

Check out some reactions:

