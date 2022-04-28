18 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Sulley Muntari has been linked with a move to two of Africa's leading clubs Al Ahly and Orlando Pirates.

The 34 year old midfielder has been in fine form since joining Hearts of Oak in February during the second round of the transfer season.

According to reports in the local media, the two giant clubs are weighing up moves for the signature of the veteran midfielder.

Sulley Muntari who had been without a club since leaving lower tier Spanish side Albacete in 2019 and only joined Hearts of Oak in February this year.

He has since played seven matches in the Ghana Premier League having provided three assist and scored once against WAFA from the spot.

Muntari also played well in the President's Cup game against Kotoko which Hearts of Oak won the game.

The veteran midfielder missed the last few matches for Hearts but returned on Friday night against Accra Lions with a virtuoso performance.

The well decorated Muntari is among a select few Ghanaian players to have won the Uefa Champions League, FA Cup in England, Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Super Copa Italiana in Italy and the Fifa Club World Cup.