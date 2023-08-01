6 hours ago

Two persons who posed as workers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have been arrested by the Tarkwa Central Police and charged with false pretense, among other charges.

Speaking to Citi News after the arrest, the Western Regional PRO of the ECG, Benjamin Quarcoo, said the two impersonators, Stella Ankomah, 23 years old, and Eric Kwaisie, 29 years old, both from Jomoro, managed to sell and install a fake electricity meter to an unsuspecting customer at Damang in the Western Region at a cost of GH¢4,700.

“The suspects were able to convince the customer to part with an amount of GH¢4,700 in exchange for a 3-phase meter, but the customer, suspecting foul play, alerted the District Manager, who in turn invited the police to the suspects’ location,” he said.

Benjamin Quarcoo warned that the ECG is very much awake to arresting and prosecuting such impersonators who defraud customers, and he also advised the public not to patronize them.

“We advise our customers to only deal with authorized ECG officials at our offices and customer service centers so that they don’t fall victim to such persons who try to fleece unsuspecting persons of their hard-earned money,” he said.

Source: citifmonline