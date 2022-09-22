7 hours ago

The Police, through a targeted special-intelligence investigation, on September 19, 2022, arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old nursing student at Mankesim in the Central Region.

The two, Michael Darko alias Nana 1, a self-styled Pastor and Christopher Ekow Clarke Tufuhene of Aquakrom, a suburb of Mankesim were arrested at their various hideouts following a Police investigation. The two have confessed to murdering the victim for money rituals.

The deceased, Georgina Asor Botwe, was reported missing on 10th September 2022.

During Police interrogation, suspect Michael Darko, who is the alleged boyfriend of the senior sister of the deceased victim and was last seen with her, led Police to the location where they had buried her after the murder. The body has since been exhumed and deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The two accused persons were today, 22nd September 2022 arraigned before the District Court II in Cape Coast and have been remanded to reappear before the court on 4th October 2022.