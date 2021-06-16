9 hours ago

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the broad daylight robbery of a mobile money shop in Bantama in the Ashanti Region that happened on April 22, 2021.

The duo were grabbed after police identified them in a CCTV footage.

According to police, the suspects were part of a syndicate that has been operating in both the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

In April 2021, CCTV footage of the Bantama Mobile Money robbery incident emerged detailing how the robbers brazenly stormed the vending centre and made away with a whopping GH¢200,000.

In the two videos, one of the suspects is seen corking his pistol and ordering a man transacting business at the vending centre to lay down. The other robber then goes and accosts the two MoMo vendors in the shop and orders them to give him all the monies in their possession.

The terrified vendors are seen packing bundles of money in their custody into a bag and handing the bag over to the robbers. The robbers then sped off on a motorbike.