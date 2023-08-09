27 minutes ago

Two candidates participating in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Accra left authorities and officials dumbfounded as they run off shortly after completing their Science paper at the La Wireless Exam Centre.

The incident, shrouded in mystery, has thrown supervisors, invigilators, and educational authorities into a state of shock.

The two individuals, a young boy and girl whose identities remain undisclosed, made an unexpected and hasty exit from the examination venue, catching their supervisors and invigilators completely off guard. Two BECE candidates vanish after science exam

This surprising turn of events unfolded at the La Wireless Centre, which had been designated to host 369 candidates hailing from 12 different schools within the municipality.

Jennifer Anakwa, the Supervisor overseeing the proceedings at the La Wireless Centre, expressed her astonishment at the candidates’ sudden disappearance.

She disclosed her disbelief to Adom News, stating, “Their abrupt vanishing act left us utterly perplexed. The situation took an unforeseen turn, leaving us in a state of confusion.”

Present at the examination venue to monitor the proceedings was Dr. Joseph Gerald Nyanyofio, a prominent figure vying for a parliamentary seat under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) banner in the La Dadekotopon constituency. Two BECE candidates vanish after science exam

When approached by our News team, Dr Nyanyofio shared his insights on the unfolding scenario, remarking, “This unexpected incident raises significant concerns and warrants a thorough investigation to uncover the underlying factors that led to such an unusual occurrence.”

Educational authorities are now grappling with the potential consequences this incident may have on the ongoing examination process.