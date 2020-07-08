2 hours ago

Two children have been found dead separately in the Eastern Region.

The two incidents happened in the Atewa West District and Lower Manya Krobo.

In Akyem Kwabeng, the body of a 10-year-old identified as Kwabena Emmanuel was found in an abandoned mining pit filled with water having gone missing the previous day.

The body was retrieved by Police Tuesday, July 7, 2020 and deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue for preservation and Autopsy.

In the other incident, a four-year-old yet to be identified boy was also found dead with blood from the nostrils Wednesday morning at Atua Manya in Lower Krobo Municipality.

He was found shrouded in millennial pink cloth and deposited in the bush.

Odumase Police have conveyed the body to the morgue for Identification an autopsy.