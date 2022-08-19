1 hour ago

Borussia Dortmund has promoted two coaches who will help talent manager Otto Addo manage the many young players they have in and around the first team.

Eren Yilmaz and Daniel Rios will help Otto Addo take care of the top talents at BVB.

Dortmund alone has over 20 junior national players in their own ranks who need to be looked after. Too many for Addo alone, who can now look forward to support.

The Hamburg-born trainer also doubles as the head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana and the two new additions will give him breathing space to prepare Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Addo has been the talent manager at Borussia Dortmund since 2019 after spells as an assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland, Hamburger SV and Borussia Monchengladbach

Two long-standing BVB coaches are taking on a new role this season. Also because another coach Borussia Dortmund will soon be missing.

Dortmund – Discovering and promoting young talent has been a core part of Borussia Dortmund 's club philosophy for years .

In order to achieve this in the best possible way in the future, the club has installed two well-known coaches in new functions for the new season.

His new colleagues already know BVB very well. Yilmaz was the assistant coach of the Borussia Dortmund U17s for many years and was even the head coach of the B-Juniors for a while. Rios has been an assistant coach under the age of 19 for seven years. He will continue to hold the position in addition to his work in the Toptalente coaching team.

In the future, they should take care of BVB jewels like Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who has extended his contract, or Youssoufa Moukoko.

With weekly video analysis and training sessions based on them, the players should be formed in the best possible way.

In regular team training by BVB coach Edin Terzic , the focus is primarily on the team structure, your own game idea and preparing for the upcoming opponent, Yilmaz explains to the Ruhr Nachrichten . "In the Toptalente training, we focus independently on each individual."