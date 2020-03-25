9 minutes ago

In the midst of the outspread of deadly coronavirus pandemic, it has been predicted that two Ghanaian Members of Parliament will lose their lives as a result of the virus.

According to the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, who made the revelation, the two death which will hit the August House, will come from Northern and Southern sectors.

The controversial Ghanaian prophet made the declaration on a flagship radio worship and prayer session on Accra based Neat FM, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group.

Although the prophet did not immediately reveal the identities of the said MPs, Prophet Gaisie stated that he saw in the realms of the spirit that the two will show symptoms of the coronavirus after testing positive and if care is not taken, they will die of the disease.