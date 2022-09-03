53 minutes ago

Two Ghanaian players Samuel Asamoah who has now switched nationality to Togo but was born in Ghana and Emmanuel Yeboah have been named in the Romanian league team of the week for match day eight.

Yeboah scored and assisted in the winner for CFR Cluj whiles Asamoah was imperious in the middle of the park for FC U 1948.

The 8th stage of League 1 started on Tuesday, August 30, with the duel between CS Mioveni and UTA Arad, which ended 1-1. This round brought, among other things, a score victory of CFR, 4-0 with FC Voluntari , a defeat of FCSB, 1-3 with Farul , but also a new surprising result achieved by Hermannstadt, who passed by Craiova University, score 1-0.

What does the team for the 8th stage of League 1 look like

"Porter



Cătălin Straton (FC Argeș / 32 years old) - He made eight interventions in which he kept the Pitesti goal net untouched.

defense



Marko Vukcevic (UTA / 29 years old) - He dominated the right flank. He scored a decisive pass.



Adrian Scarlatache (CS Mioveni / 35 years old) - In addition to his defensive performance, the experienced defender of the Argesans also scored a goal.



Cristian Săpunaru (Rapid / 38 years old) - He is the undisputed leader of the Giuleşte players on the field, the player who knows how to lead his team to victory.



Valentin Țicu (Petrolul / 21 years old) - The young captain of Petrolul recorded his second decisive assist this season.

midfielders



Lucian Dumitriu (Petrolul / 29 years old) - He played the best match on the first stage in the shirt of Prahoven. He managed a double.



Sota Mino (FC Hermannstadt / 27 years old) - He had another impeccable performance in the center of the field. He made the decisive pass for the only goal of the match.



Samuel Asamoah (FC U 1948 / 28 years old) - He is the player who directs Olten's game with his passes, being among the best in the championship in this regard.

Strikers