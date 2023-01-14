Ghana’s Daniel Laryea and Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey were on duty on the opening day of the Championship of African Nations – CHAN 2022 tournament on Friday which hosted nation Algeria won by a late penalty against Libya.
The duo played different roles in the opening match between host Algeria and Libya at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Algiers.
Acheampong Brobbey was one of the Assistant referees while Daniel Laryea worked as Assistant VAR for the game.
Below are the match officials for the day:
Abongile TOM Referee South Africa
Ivanildo Meirelles - Assistant Referee I - Angola
Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey - Assistant Referee II - Ghana
Samuel Uwikunda - Fourth Official - Rwanda
Massa Diarra - Commissioner - Mauritania
Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson Hogban - Referee Assessor - Togo
Kabelo Bosilong - General Coordinator - South Africa
Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group - Morocco
Belhassen Malouche - Technical Study Group - Tunisia
Ali Arafa - Marketing Officer - Egypt
Houyam Benhammou - Media Officer - Morocco
Mohamed Adel Hadji - Media Officer - Algeria
Marcel Ekani Nkoa - Security Officer - Cameroon
Humphrey Watenga Mandu - Security Officer - Uganda
Mahmoud Ashor - Video Assistant Referee - Egypt
Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea - Assistant VAR - Ghana
Zakia Bartegi - Doping Control - Tunisia
Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim - Second Assistant VAR - Sudan
Hossameldien Abdelhamied Mohamed Aboelfetouh Elzanaty - Assistant General Coordinator - Egypt
