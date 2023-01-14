2 hours ago

Ghana’s Daniel Laryea and Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey were on duty on the opening day of the Championship of African Nations – CHAN 2022 tournament on Friday which hosted nation Algeria won by a late penalty against Libya.

The duo played different roles in the opening match between host Algeria and Libya at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Algiers.

Acheampong Brobbey was one of the Assistant referees while Daniel Laryea worked as Assistant VAR for the game.

Below are the match officials for the day:

Abongile TOM Referee South Africa

Ivanildo Meirelles - Assistant Referee I - Angola

Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey - Assistant Referee II - Ghana

Samuel Uwikunda - Fourth Official - Rwanda

Massa Diarra - Commissioner - Mauritania

Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson Hogban - Referee Assessor - Togo

Kabelo Bosilong - General Coordinator - South Africa

Jamal Fathi - Technical Study Group - Morocco

Belhassen Malouche - Technical Study Group - Tunisia

Ali Arafa - Marketing Officer - Egypt

Houyam Benhammou - Media Officer - Morocco

Mohamed Adel Hadji - Media Officer - Algeria

Marcel Ekani Nkoa - Security Officer - Cameroon

Humphrey Watenga Mandu - Security Officer - Uganda

Mahmoud Ashor - Video Assistant Referee - Egypt

Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea - Assistant VAR - Ghana

Zakia Bartegi - Doping Control - Tunisia

Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim - Second Assistant VAR - Sudan

Hossameldien Abdelhamied Mohamed Aboelfetouh Elzanaty - Assistant General Coordinator - Egypt