44 minutes ago

Two Ghanaian youngsters Kwaku Oduro and Darko Gyabi won the English Premier League 2 title with Manchester City U-23 last Friday.

They handed Everton a thumping 7-0 win over the sorry toffees in a one sided game in their final game of the season.

Darko Gyabi was summoned from the bench for only his first game of the season and scored the seventh goal whiles compatriot Kwaku Oduro watched from the bench as an unused substitute.

The two players made a combine total of three appearances for the club as they won the U-23 Premier League.

Having already won the title last time out against Leeds United, City were able to turn on the style, with Cole Palmer opening the scoring at the Etihad Stadium with a fine finish in the 21st minute.

The midfielder then turned provider, setting up defender Rico Lewis to thrash in our second on the half-hour mark, before Palmer doubled his personal tally, curling in a superb free-kick before the half-time.

Kayky finished off a great team move to grab our fourth shortly after the break before Liam Delap scored a quick-fire double to make it six and substitute Darko Gyabi slotted home a seventh in the closing stages.