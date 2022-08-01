1 hour ago

Oostende FC manager, Yves Vanderhaeghe has revealed that Ghanaian winger David Atanga would not have started their game against Mechelen on Sunday.

The Ghanaian forward grabbed a brace for his side Oostende as they defeated Mechelen 2-1 in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League game on Sunday.

The manager of Oostende admitted after the game that Japanese winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto would have started if he was fit with Atanga staying on the bench.

Indeed: the right-wing attacker drove the 1-0 without mercy, with power and precision, into the right corner. "He was really like: "Now I'm going to score". Last season he was hungry in that regard. He really wants those numbers behind his name."

The irony is that it was by no means certain that Atanga would appear at the kick-off. "Bätzner's position did not depend on Sakamoto's availability. If Sakamoto had been fit to play, I - strange but true - might have let Atanga start on the bench."

The former Ghana U-20 star was unplayable on the day as he secured all three points for his side in the match day 2 fixture at the Diaz Arena.

Atanga, 25, scored the opening goal in the 17th minute after breaking free from midfield he curled home into the far corner for his first goal of the season.

He added the second goal of the game in the 43rd minute after tapping home to seal victory for his side.

After the break, Mechelen attempted a feeble fight back but could only reduce the deficit to 2-1 with Thibault Peyre scoring the only goal for his side in the 75th minute.