27 minutes ago

Two Chief Executives in the Bono Region narrowly escaped death when they were caught up in a robbery attack on the Fetentaa portion of the Berekum-Drobo highway in the region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that Mr. Andrews Bediako, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive, and Mr. Solomon Owusu, the Jaman North District Chief Executive, were returning from a meeting in Sunyani to their districts when they chanced upon a group of armed robbers.

Narrating his ordeal to the GNA, Mr. Bediako said the incident happened on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, between 1630 and 1700 hours.

According to him, the fully armed robbers, about five in number, had targeted market women and traders who were returning from Drobo and Sampa to Berekum and Sunyani at the Fetentaa portion of the stretch, near the Fetentaa Refugee Camp in the Berekum West District.

“They just appeared from the shoulder of the stretch, fired gunshots sporadically, and signaled us to stop. They even hit and broke my windscreen with lumber; however, we managed to speed off from the terrible scene,” he said.

In the process of the attack, Mr. Bediako said the engine of the vehicle of his colleague DCE broke down, but they all managed to escape the robbery scene unhurt.

“We quickly rang the police and signaled all the vehicles which were coming from the opposite direction. Sensing danger, the robbers fled into the bush,” Mr. Bediako said. “We later got the information that the robbers apprehended and robbed a motor rider of his mobile phone and money and subjected him to severe beatings.”

Bediako expressed concern about the growing incidences of armed robbery on portions of the Berekum-Drobo stretch due to the worsened condition of the road and called for the rehabilitation of the road.

He also called on the police to beef up their presence on the stretch to protect traders and other road users.

Source: GNA