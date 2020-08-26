27 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Franklyn Owusu who stars for our youth side Auroras has been called up to the national U-20 side, the Black Satellites to begin preparations ahead of some upcoming assignments.

The duo has been included in a 70-man squad for pre-selection camping which will begin ?on Friday, August 28, 2020, as Ghana seek to put together a strong side to represent the nation for the upcoming WAFU ‘B’ U-20 qualification tournament in Togo later this year.

After a week in camp, another batch of 70 players would be invited to camp as coach Karim Zito and his assistant Evans Augustine Adotey continues the pre-selection exercise.

Invited Players have been divided into two groups (70 players in each group) to ensure that all players identified for the pre-selection process undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing which would be conducted twice at the GFA Technical centre.

Afriyie joined Hearts at the start of the 2019/20 season that was eventually cancelled and was an integral part of the team, putting up some impressive displays throughout the season.

Owusu has been a part of our youth team for some three years now and, have improved on his game greatly since he joined to earn this call-up. He was invited to train with our first-team last season and, is rated highly by the technical team.