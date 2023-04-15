4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have some piece of good news ahead of their Ghana Premier League clash against Nsoatreman FC as captain Gladson Awako and center-back Robert Addo Sowah have returned from injury

The duo have been out for a long time but have returned to training as they gear up for their league game.

Both players have been very integral for Accra Hearts of Oak but have been sidelined since January when they played against Aduana Stars in Accra.

The club confirmed that the duo have fully recovered last week and have resumed training as they gear up for their league game.

Whether the two players will be involved in their next game lies solely with interim head coach David Ocloo but the league game may have come too soon for the duo.

There was no action for teams who are not involved in the MTN FA Cup as Hearts of Oak rested but in their last league game they were held by Dreams FC which pushed them out of the

Hearts will be hoping to beat Nsoatreman FC on Sunday , April 16, 2023 when the two sides meet.