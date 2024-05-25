2 hours ago

The bodies of two herdsmen have been discovered at Mame Krobo-Nkwanta in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District, sending shock waves through the local farming community.

The deceased men were found with their heads severed, other body parts removed, and gunshot wounds on their backs.

According to multiple media reports, the two herdsmen were initially reported missing by their brother, who had set out to find them.

Tragically, the bodies discovered were confirmed to be those of his missing brothers.

Upon notification, the police visited the crime scene and have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Nkansah, an Assembly Member of the area, confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Fulani men who had come to the town to purchase food items and charge their phones.

He was alerted to the situation on the evening of Thursday, May 23, 2024, by some residents who stumbled upon the bodies while heading to Krobo-Nkwanta.

"When I came to the scene, we saw only one dead body. It was during the same moment another Fulani man came and identified the dead body as one of his brothers, who came to Krobo-Nkwanta to buy food items and also charge their phones," Dailyguidenetwork.com quoted Nkansah.

The search continued as the Fulani man, in his quest to find his second brother, called for help. It was then that the second body was found a few meters away from the first.

The Kwahu Afram Plains South Police Command has been informed of the incident and has transported the bodies to a morgue for preservation as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, the residents in the area are living in fear and panic, as it has been a long time since such a violent incident occurred within the district.