Two high school students have been dragged to court and charged with arson.

The duo, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa pleaded not guilty to the early morning incident which gutted a dormitory worth Sh500,000.

Prosecution preferred arson and destruction of property charges against them but added that they were yet to receive a detailed report of what exactly transpired, saying more charges could emerge.

Seeing that they were minors, the magistrate ordered that they are taken for age assessment after which they would be brought back to court once the prosecution had prepared all the charges.

“The children claim they are 16 years but this can only be determined upon age assessment, I, therefore, direct that they are presented before this court when their ages are confirmed,” Obulutsa noted.

Two boys are students of Ndaragwa Boys High School in Nyandarua North Sub County, Kenya.