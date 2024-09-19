2 hours ago

The Accra Circuit court, presided by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, has sentenced Prince Kofi Okyere, 24, and Daniel Obeng, 27, to three years imprisonment for stealing and abetting.

Prince, Labourer and Daniel, the phone dealer, were sentenced today after pleading guilty to the offences.

Brief Fact

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector, Ramata Asumah said the complainants Taiwo Adaremi and Adepaju Kehinde are Nigerians, both currently staying inside the Laboma Beach Resort as masons.

She added that Prince and Daniel both reside at 37 in Accra.

According to her, on August 12, 2024, Prince went to the Laboma Beach Resort in search of a job but was not successful.

Prince, however, stayed behind and in the process sneaked into the complainants’ room and stole their iPhone X valued at GH¢ 2,800.00, and iPhone XR valued at GH¢3,000.00 which were on charge and bolted with same.

The prosecutor said Prince and Daniel met and both agreed to go and sell the same.

Daniel led Prince to a buyer at Circle and sold both phones at total a cost of GH¢600.00.

C/Inspector Ramata Asumah told the court that, the accused persons used part of the money to purchase a Huawei smartphone.

She said the complainant detected the theft and lodged a complaint to the Police and the accused persons were apprehended.

She also told the court that during investigations accused persons admitted the offences in their cautioned statement and led the Police to Kwame Nkrumah Circle in an attempt to locate the receiver but failed to locate same.

According to the prosecutor, the Huawei phone has been retrieved from the accused person.